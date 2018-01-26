You can adopt a pig from the Norfolk Animal Care Center!

The Norfolk Animal Care Center is looking for potential caretakers who are willing to adopt Mercedes, the pig. (Photo: Norfolk Animal Care Center via Facebook, Windhound Photography)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One animal shelter in Norfolk is hoping a little piggy in their care can go "wee-wee-wee" all the way home!

The Norfolk Animal Care Center is looking for potential caretakers who are willing to adopt Mercedes, the pig.

According to the shelter, Mercedes is on legal stray-hold, but she's available to head home on Feb. 2.

You can contact them at 757-441-5505 or at nacc@norfolk.gov.

