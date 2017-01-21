Photographers prove 'Love Isn't Extinct' with T-Rex engagement shoot

(Photo: Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography)

Roses are red, violets are blue, these T-Rexes are in love, it’s so very true.

Photographers Greg Basel and Maria Adams wanted to prove that “love isn’t extinct” with their charming engagement photo shoot starring the two jolly dinosaurs.

These photographers wanted to prove "love isn't extinct" with their T-Rex engagement photo shoot.

“We are surrounded with so much negative news we wanted to share with the world some funny news that would put smiles on people's faces,” they wrote to ABC News.

These photographers wanted to prove "love isn't extinct" with their T-Rex engagement photo shoot.

(Photo: Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography)

The Tyrannosaurus rexes prancing around in the snow at Mirabeau Park in Spokane Valley, Washington, are actually the photographers’ friends rather than a real engaged couple, but their intention behind the photos remains the same.

“The message we want to send across is that no matter who you are there is love surrounding you,” said Basel and Adams.

ABC News