Portsmouth woman wins 8 times over playing Cash 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Monique Lane-Reid says her knees were shaking as she realized that she had just won the Cash 5 top prize 8 times in one day.

Lane-Reid, who is from Portsmouth, matched all five numbers in the December 14 night drawing.

She bought eight tickets, all with those same five numbers. That means each of her tickets won the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“Oh my goodness, first thing in the morning! I need to get my coffee!” she said remembering the day.

The winning tickets were bought by her husband at Kang’s Amoco, 2600 Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

