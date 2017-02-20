Presidents Day: A look at the history behind the holiday

george washington 1.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February each year, but the point of it — beyond, for some Americans, a day off or retail sales — is debated.

Many consider it a day to recognize all presidents, past and present. Others consider it a celebration of certain key presidents, such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Presidents Day began as an unofficial holiday on George Washington's Feb. 22 birthday in 1800, just two months after his death. It didn't become a federal holiday until 1879, when President Rutherford B. Hayes signed it into law, and not a national bank holiday until six years later, according to the History Channel.

It was the first bank holiday to celebrate an individual. (The other bank holidays are the big four: Christmas, New Year's, Independence Day and Thanksgiving).

It wasn't until 1971 that the Uniform Monday Holiday Act — enacted, in part to create more three-day weekends for workers — moved the day of observance to the third Monday in February, according to the History Channel.

Though lawmakers debated combining Washington's birthday celebration with Lincoln's birthday, the act never established the observance of both birthdays as one.

Federally, "Presidents Day" is celebrated as "Washington's birthday" on the third Monday in February. Lincoln's actual birthday (Feb. 12) is still a state holiday in Illinois.

And here’s a fun fact: Even though William Henry Harrison and Ronald Reagan were born in February, too, Presidents Day never actually lands on a president's birthday (all of their actual birth dates are too early or too late), according to the History Channel.

