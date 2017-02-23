Recipe: Spicy mango Serrano margarita

Serrano pepper margarita (Photo: WFAA)

Wednesday is National Margarita Day, and we're here to help you kick your everyday marg up a notch (or two, or three, if you're up for it).

This spicy Serrano pepper margarita packs the punch your day probably needs, while keeping the sweet margarita taste you know and love.

Follow these easy steps to bring this drink into your life:

Ingredients

Tequila

Grand Marnier

Lime juice

Simple syrup

Serrano peppers

Paprika

Salt

Method

1. Line the edge of your glass with mango juice. Add mixture of paprika and salt to a plate, and salt the rim of the glass.

2. Place a slice or two (or more, to taste) of Serrano pepper in the bottom of your glass and muddle them.

3. Add equal parts tequila, Grand Marnier, lime juice and simple syrup (we used 1 oz for a small margarita). Simple syrup can be bought at the store, or made by adding equal parts sugar and water to a pot and boiling it.

4. Add diced mango or more peppers, to taste.

5. Add ice to cool that baby down and enjoy!

