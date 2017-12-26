Red Cross in need of blood donations during Holiday season

A bag with human red blood cell concentrate (erythrocytes concentrate) lays at the production and logistics center of the Bavarian Red Cross (BRK) (Photo: DAVID EBENER/AFP/GettyImages, 2012 AFP)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- The American Red Cross is urging people to give the gift of life this holiday season, by donating blood.

The need for blood donations is constant, especially during the holiday season.

The Red Cross experiences a decline in blood donations every year around holiday season due to the fact that most people have hectic schedules and are traveling. This makes it more difficult for regular donors to give, and many businesses and organizations are forced to postpone hosting blood drives.

