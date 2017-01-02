Say hello to Hampton Roads' first baby born in 2017

Baby Austin was born 12:07 a.m. January 1st, 2017, making her Hampton Roads' first baby of the new year. (Photo: Stephen M. Katz, The Virginian-Pilot)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A new year means plenty of new firsts, among them being the first baby to be born in Hampton Roads.

According to our partners at the Virginian-Pilot, this year's honor goes to 8-pound, 6-ounce Austin, who was born seven minutes into 2017 at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

She was the first baby born in Hampton Roads in 2017, according to nurses at the hospital.

Austin was actually two days late. Her parents said the whole experience was "surreal."

“All these babies being born all over the world, all over the country and all over our little Hampton Roads area and she gets to be the first one, it’s pretty special,” father Tommy told The Pilot.