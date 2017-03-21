Secrets of Success Women's Symposium happening this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Women are invited to learn how to take charge of tomorrow at the Secrets of Success Women's Symposium.

The symposium will feature speaker, life-coach and best-selling author, Valorie Burton.

Women are encouraged to participate in three sessions aimed at improving life. The themes of the sessions are fitness, social, and discussion with leading business women.

The symposium is happening on March 24, 25 starting at 9 a.m.

Information and tickets are available here.

© 2017 WVEC-TV