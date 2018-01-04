Here's how to save big on airfare starting Sunday

Southwest Airlines passenger planes are seen at Chicago's Midway Airport in Illnois May 31, 2012. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages, 2012 AFP)

It's understandable if you feel like you still need a vacation after your holiday vacation. The shopping, the cooking and the visits from family and friends can fill the holidays with stress.

When asked on Facebook to name a gift that was still on her wish list after the holidays, Leeanna Javier Martinez replied, "A nice break."

"My husband and I always have our 5 children, it's been a few months since we've had (a break,)" wrote Martinez, of Colton, Oregon. "That was the only thing I wanted, just a lil peace and quiet.

"Don't get me wrong I love our children to death but us as parents we need some time (too,)" she wrote.

If you need a break and you're looking to go on a vacation in the U.S., here are some tips that can help you save big on airfare and more:

Buy plane tickets this Sunday. Rick Seaney, the CEO of the price comparison website FareCompare, recently wrote that he expects airlines to drop prices beginning Sunday in an effort to attract consumers during the winter, which is typically a slow time for travel. Seaney added that the best bargains will be on flights in January and February. A December report from the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) and the travel booking site Expedia also stated that the cheapest average ticket prices on domestic flights can typically be found on Sundays.

Know that September also is a great time to save on flights in the U.S. That's when you're most likely to find the year's lowest average ticket prices for domestic flights in the U.S., the ARC report stated. It also noted that the highest average ticket prices for U.S. domestic flights were found in June.

Buy plane tickets at least 30 days in advance. "The most cost-effective booking lead time for an economy flight is one month, or even earlier, from the departure date," the ARC report stated.

Start by searching this price comparison site. The travel publication Frommer's calls Momondo.com "the best place to find the cheapest airfares every single time." It praised Momondo for tracking down the lowest prices and offering a fare calendar that lets travelers compare the cost of flying on different days.

Then try this site. Skyscanner.com also received high marks from Frommer's for its ability to find low prices.

And then be sure to search Southwest.com. Southwest has generated national headlines with huge sales in the past, some of which offered round-trip flights for less than $100. Seaney wrote that the next sale is expected to start Sunday. It's also worth noting that Southwest does not sell tickets through third-party sites like Expedia or Travelocity.

Start your trip on a Friday. The lowest average economy ticket prices for domestic flights in the U.S. can be found on flights that take off on Fridays, the ARC report stated.

But don't buy tickets on Friday or start your journey on a Sunday. Travelers who buy tickets on Fridays or who fly on Sundays are likely to pay the highest prices for economy seats on domestic flights in the U.S., according to the ARC report.

Need a hotel? Try this site. Frommer's ranks Booking.com as the best site for reserving a hotel room based on the prices and number of properties it offers.

Bon voyage!

