How to prevent freezing pipes; how to handle frozen pipes

Rusty Gate in Winter with Icicle Dropping (Photo: anita charlton)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Winter weather in Virginia is unpredictable. One day the temperature is nearing sixty degrees, and just days later the temperature hovers near or below freezing. Freezing water pipes are a real problem when the temperature dips near freezing. Water expands as it freezes, and regardless of how strong you think your pipes might be, that expansion will put undue pressure on them and can lead to fissures and cracking.

How Bad Can it Be?

When pipes freeze, they are prone to cracking and bursting. Even the smallest hairline crack in a pipe can turn into a massive leak when the water freezes and expands, and the pipe bursts. This can cause destructive water damage and flooding. The pipes that are most prone to freezing are those located outside or along an exterior wall.



How Can I Prevent my Pipes from Freezing?

Before the onset of freezing temperatures, do a careful inspection of your home to familiarize yourself with your pipe system. Look for pipes along exterior walls in bathrooms, kitchens, and other areas to which water is piped. Check to see if the walls are properly insulated by feeling for cold or a draft. Some places to remember are basements, attics, garages, crawl spaces, and under kitchen cabinets.

Leave kitchen cabinets open during a cold weather snap, this will allow the warm air from the house to circulate and prevent freezing. When you think the temperature will dip below freezing drip your faucet, usually the one furthest from the main water valve so that water runs through most of your pipes. You can use a bucket to catch the water and save it for reuse. Consider insulating pipes with foam, heat tape, heat coil, or even newspaper.

Don’t forget outdoor pipes, too. Outdoor hoses, sprinkler lines, and swimming pools should have their pipes drained and insulated. Shut off the water supply from the inside, and allow outdoor valves to stay open. If an outdoor hose freezes, the water can expand to burst an interior pipe. This would be a good time to become familiar with the main water supply shutoff, also. Once you have located the main shutoff valve, mark it with a brightly colored tag that has the name and phone number of your plumber clearly written in permanent ink. In case of frozen pipes speed is key, so shutting of the water and calling the plumber quickly can save time and money. Although you will hopefully never need it, it’s good to know how to shut off the water supply to your house in an emergency.



The Unthinkable – What to Do if Your Pipes Burst

Despite all your precautions, there is still a possibility that your pipes might burst. How will you know? If you experience a noticeable loss in water pressure, such as a trickling faucet or a toilet that doesn’t refill after a flush, suspect frozen pipes. Immediately turn off the water to the appliance and call a professional. Then inspect the related pipes. Follow the pipes as far as you can, or until you come across a bulge or fissure. Leaving the faucet or valve open with the main supply off will allow water and steam to escape thawing pipes. To thaw your pipes, you can use a hair dryer on the lowest setting or wrap the pipe in hot towels. NEVER use a propane or blowtorch, as this could spark a fire. Start at the faucet and work away from it, this will prevent steam and water from getting trapped and building pressure, which could further exacerbate the problem.

The Professionals Know

Frozen pipes are one of the leading causes of homeowners’ insurance claims in the winter. While you can attempt to fix the problem yourself, in the long run you will save time and money by calling in a professional.

In an Emergency

If you do find yourself in an emergency situation, here are some local resources numbers to assist you.



WATER & SEWER EMERGENCY

Virginia Beach -- (757) 385-4171

Norfolk -- (757) 823-1000

Portsmouth -- (757) 393-8561

Chesapeake -- (757) 382-3550

Suffolk -- (757) 514-7000

Hampton -- (757) 727-8311

Newport News -- (757) 926-1000

James City County -- (757) 253-6800

Williamsburg -- (757) 220-6140



This article brought to you by A-1 American Services who has provided 24-hour emergency services throughout Hampton Roads for over 29 years. A-1 American Services can be reached at 757-425-2400.



(© 2017 WVEC)