Kelly's Construction, Inc.

Professional workmanship counts! It is our commitment of the highest level to help your home be the very best at an affordable price!

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Professional workmanship counts! It is our commitment of the highest level to help your home be the very best at an affordable price! Kelly's Construction is a full service provider of residential and commercial construction with a reputation for complete customer satisfaction and on-time, on-budget completion of a wide variety of home improvement projects. We are a strong local company and are committed to ensuring that every homeowner is 100% satisfied throughout the entire project.

Our commitment to quality and passion for excellence has allowed us to cultivate and maintain highly trained staff who consistently surpass our client's expectations for professionalism and craftsmanship. Our in-house, highly trained crews and staff are courteous, knowledgeable, and deliver the highest quality job to each and every homeowner. This focus has allowed us to grow large enough to stand behind every job we do and give you peace of mind should you need us in the future.

We serve Hampton, Newport News, Williamsburg, Yorktown, Smithfield, Gloucester, Norfolk, Toano and Virginia Beach! Give us a call and become part of the Kelly's family.

SIDING AND TRIM

Kelly's Construction

105 Production Drive

Yorktown, VA 23693

(757) 596-2526

http://www.kellysconstructioninc.com

Hours of Operation

Monday - Friday

7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Special Offers

Our Services

Vinyl Siding

Vinyl Shakes

Fiber Cement Siding

Vinyl Replacement Windows

ExteriorTrim & Soffit

Gutters & Gutter Protection Systems

Shutters & Decorative Trim Accents

Additional Services

Housewrap to help waterproof your home

Insulated Siding to keep you comfortable and lower you energy bills year round

Decks and Vinyl Railing

Why Kelly's Construction?

Free Consultation & Estimate

VA Class A Contractor

Licensed and insured (exceeding industry standards)

All workers are fully insured

BBB/Peninsula Home Builders Association

Family Owned

Active Members of Community

Excellent Labor Warranty

Lifetime Warranties on all materials used

On-site Job Foreman

FAQ

Who actually does the work for you?

We have our own in-house hourly workers, all of which have been with us for years, therefore we can ensure we have the highest level of workmanship on each and every job.

What type of warrantees do your products carry?

All of our products have lifetime warranties, and every job we do comes with a five year labor warranty, which is unheard of in the construction industry. Most of our competitors only give a one year labor warranty.

Is vinyl siding totally maintenance free?

Yes, however power washing is recommended once every few years just to get the dust off that doesn't wash away with the rain.

How long does a typical siding job take to install?

It usually depends on the size of the job, most siding jobs take around 3-4 days, and if you add replacing windows and wrapping trim it will add another day or two. All in all, even most of the bigger jobs are completed within a week.

Are there certain times of the year that are better to replace my siding?

No, vinyl siding can be installed year-round.

Will wrapping the trim on my home help protect the wooden boards from gutter splash and overflow?

Yes, there is a considerable amount of moisture at the boards near the roof-line, wrapping those boards will protect them forever.

TESTIMONIALS

"Thank you for your attention to detail and professional work replacing the windows and wrapping the trim on my home. I was impressed with the crew's dedication to doing the work well and as specified. It is unusual to find people who take pride in their work, and it was refreshing to see that it still exists."

- Gibson G., Hampton

"Thank you for such a wonderful experience. Our house looks fabulous, the construction crew was great, and your representative Justin made the entire project worry-free. We love our house!"

- Tammi R., Newport News

"We have lived on the peninsula for 18 years and due to the age of our home, have had numerous repairs made to our home from various companies. We have been satisfied with their work but have never experienced job perfection until we hired Kelly's Construction, Inc. Their team was very experienced, dedicated and displayed at excellent work ethic.This company has an A Plus rating with the Better Business Bureau, and from our experience, they go way beyond this rating. Yorktown can be very proud to have them in our area."

- Marilyn & Jim L., Yorktown

© 2017 WVEC-TV