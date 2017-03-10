Norfolk Premium Outlets to open June 29

Artist rendering of a proposed outlet mall in Norfolk. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's official: you'll be able to shop 'til you drop at the Norfolk Premium Outlets, beginning June 29.

Construction for the shopping center is underway off Northampton Boulevard, just off I-64.

We recently learned some of the stores like Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Levi's are headed to the mall.

Officials say they expect the outlet mall to bring about 800 jobs to Norfolk.

