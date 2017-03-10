WVEC
Close

Norfolk Premium Outlets to open June 29

Staff , WVEC 7:10 AM. EST March 10, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's official: you'll be able to shop 'til you drop at the Norfolk Premium Outlets, beginning June 29.

Construction for the shopping center is underway off Northampton Boulevard, just off I-64.

We recently learned some of the stores like Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Levi's are headed to the mall.

Officials say they expect the outlet mall to bring about 800 jobs to Norfolk.

GALLERY: Norfolk Premium Outlets under construction

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Progress at the Norfolk Premium Outlet mall

WVEC

Store lineup announced for Norfolk Premium Outlets

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories