Store lineup announced for Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- As construction nears completion on the Norfolk Premium Outlet mall, an initial lineup of retailers has been unveiled, ahead of its June opening.

Stores include the following:

More retailers are planned, and the 332,000 square-foot structure will ultimately feature about 85 designer and name-brand stores.

Construction continues on the complex, which is located at the major crossroads of I-64 and Northampton Road, near the Norfolk International Airport.

