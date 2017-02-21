Store lineup announced for Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- As construction nears completion on the Norfolk Premium Outlet mall, an initial lineup of retailers has been unveiled, ahead of its June opening.
Stores include the following:
- Under Armour
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Banana Republic Factory
- Calvin Klein
- Columbia Sportswear
- Kay Jewelers Outlet
- Levi's Outlet Store
- Converse
- Zales Outlet The Diamond Store
More retailers are planned, and the 332,000 square-foot structure will ultimately feature about 85 designer and name-brand stores.
Construction continues on the complex, which is located at the major crossroads of I-64 and Northampton Road, near the Norfolk International Airport.
