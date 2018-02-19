'Stranger Things' hoodie coming to Target stores

A simply-designed purple sweatshirt is causing a great deal of excitement... and some technology woes... at the Science Museum of Minnesota. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Once, it was tough to get a hold of one of those Science Museum of Minnesota hoodies made famous on "Stranger Things."

The frenzy to get a hold of the cozy purple swag even crashed the Science Museum's website.

Now, it's coming to a Target store near you.

Target announced on Monday that it is bringing the beloved sweatshirt to its shelves in unisex styles from sizes XS through XXL. The sweatshirts will only be sold in stores, beginning in late February.

Target is also working with Netflix on a "Stranger Things" collection for men and women.

Check out other Stranger Things-related collections on Target.com by clicking here.

