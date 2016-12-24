Simple steps to avoid holiday stress

christmas shopping (Photo: imtmphoto, imtmphoto)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It's the crunch time before Christmas. A professor at Old Dominion University talked to 13 News about stress during the holiday season and ways to make sure it doesn't ruin the celebration for your family.

Most last minute shoppers like Cindy Castiglioni are on a similar mission that they're ready to complete.

“At the moment, to get all this in the car and then off to Target and then I'm not coming out again,” she says. “I've had enough.”

“It's crazy,” says another shopper Mikayla Applewood. “The traffic, the people. It's like a gridlock in every store. It's nuts.”

However, the last minute holiday rush doesn’t have to drive you nuts says ODU psychology expert Dr. Jason Parker if you just remember why you’re shopping and who you’re shopping for.



“I think that's that positive interaction and that happiness and that sharing with other people,” he says.

What most people want though he says you won't find in any store, which is your time.

“I think it's the time you spend with each other and that experience with each other that we're looking for and that is really the real gift,” Parker says.

But those searching for real gifts can get real stressed out.

“Feel like I'm rushing things, very stressful day,” says Danilo Mauhay.

“The same type of physiological responses that we call stress we also call excitement,” Parker says. “So what you could call stress, another person calls excitement and it's really how you take it.”

In that case, Cindy Castiglioni is taking things well.

“I like being out and about and seeing what's going on and finding cool stuff to look at,” she says. “Tomorrow I'll be stressed when I haven't gotten all this stuffed wrapped yet, but tonight I'm good.”

Taking things day by day Dr. Parker says is also helpful.

“It's still just another day but it's a day with a lot of activity around it,” he says.

His final advice he says is simple but true.

“You want people around you to be happy then be happy. You to be excited you want them to be excited you be excited,” he says. “The best way to share enthusiasm and joy is to be joyous yourself and bring that smile into the home of those people that you care about.”

Parker also recommends these stress prevention tips:

• Recognize and accept your feelings: You can't force yourself to be happy. It's OK if you don't have the holiday spirit. Participate in activities that bring you joy even if you don't hang holiday stockings over the fireplace.

• Stick to a budget: The holidays don't have to be expensive. Before you shop for gifts and food, decide how much you can afford. Even a heartfelt card or acknowledgment to those on your list shows they matter to you.

• Plan ahead: Make a schedule for shopping, cooking, visiting friends and relatives, and other activities. This will help prevent last-minute scrambling.

• Be realistic: Don't try to be perfect. Just try your best to make the holiday festive and enjoyable for you and your family.

• Learn to say no: Saying yes when you really want to say no can leave you feeling overwhelmed. "No" is not a bad word, just an answer. If you can't make it to an event or participate in a project, don't feel guilty.

Recognize that what is stressful for one person may not be stressful to another and what works for one may not work for another. You have to decide when and how to enjoy the season.

"Remember that you are always in control. You are in control of how you act and how you react. Pace yourself," Parker says. "Decorate later, listen to your normal genre of music and it's OK to save those holiday sweaters for the last minute."