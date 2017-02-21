Spanish language FM radio station coming to Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Spanish language station will soon be available on the FM radio airwaves in Hampton Roads.

La Selecta WVXX has been on the AM waves since 2005. Through a simulcast, La Selecta will be able to be picked up on 103.3 FM within the next few weeks.

Listeners can expect to hear Latin Top 40 playlists, top news headlines translated into Spanish by 13News Now, and other various segments.

According to Norma Centeno, one of the radio station's hosts, the hope is that the FM radio station will help connect the growing Hispanic population in Hampton Roads.

