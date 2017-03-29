Spring break at the Great Dismal Swamp

#9: Chesapeake (pop. 224,432) (Photo: US Army Corps of Engineers)

A swamp may not be the first thing that comes to mind while planning your spring break activities, but with everything that the Great Dismal Swamp has to offer, you may reconsider.

There are over 50 miles of trails to bike or hike through, with beautiful scenery and a lot of wildlife to admire along the way. In the heart of the swamp, you’ll find Lake Drummond, one of only two natural lakes in the entire state of Virginia. Here, swamp-goers can enjoy boating, kayaking, or fishing.

The Great Dismal Swamp is also known for its annual birding festival. This year, it’ll kick off on April 20 and run through April 22. The event is free, but they ask that you sign up ahead of time for their activities. You can find all of the information on their website, https://www.fws.gov/refuge/great_dismal_swamp/

The park is also free to enjoy, however if you choose to drive your car through the swamp instead of hiking or biking, they do require a fee of $5 per vehicle.

