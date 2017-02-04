Teacher's inspirational note to students goes viral, 'Remember to aim far!'

(ABC NEWS) -- A teacher wanted to welcome her students to a new school year in a special way.
So the educator in Queensland, Australia, crafted a note packed with inspirational messages that's gone viral on Facebook with more than 14,000 people liking it.
"Welcome to year 4. I am so glad that you're here," begins the note by a 4th-grade teacher at Bowen State School. "Here's is a little goodie bag to help kick off the year."
"The eraser is to remind you that [it] is ok to make mistakes," the note continued. "We'll work and learn together, no matter what it takes."
"The stickers mean we'll stick together and work hard as a team. The puzzle shows how we fit together, working towards a common theme," the note continued.
The welcome letter ends by telling students, "Work hard and do your best. Remember to aim far!"
A Queensland Department of Education and Training spokesperson told ABC News that the teacher found a note online that she amended for her class. The department did not give the teacher's name.
"This is a great example of the welcoming atmosphere Bowen State School teachers and staff created for students as they started the school year," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The school’s dedicated teachers came up with a range of ways to make new and returning students feel welcomed and confident for the year ahead."
The internet seems to agree.
