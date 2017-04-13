This mechanic fixes anyone's car for free

Retired Air Force mechanic has been fixing cars for free for 15 years. Now he has more than 40 volunteers helping him. (Photo: Courtesy The United Methodist Church)

POWDER SPRINGS, GA - One mechanic has figured out a way to eliminate much of the stress that comes with automobile repairs: do all the labor for free.

David McCoy has been leading his Car Care team for 15 years. The retired air force mechanic has helped single mothers, and cancer patients, but he'll help anyone who says they need it. He says his criteria is, “Do you need it? If so, you qualify.”

McCoy says the free repairs are especially important in his community, a suburb of metro-Atlanta, because it doesn't offer public transportation. Forty volunteers do the repairs twice a month. In 2016, he and his team donated $68,000 worth of labor and car parts.

McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church gives donations to keep Car Care running.

