Tracking and saving lost loved ones with Project Lifesaver

A Project Lifesaver monitoring bracelet (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It was a tragic ending to the search for a missing elderly man in Newport News.

Police say someone found 81-year-old Gerald Adams' body behind a church Monday night, not far from his home.

Adams' death can serve as a reminder that there is a program that can help families with loved ones living with dementia. It's called "Project Lifesaver" and it covers all of Hampton Roads. It helps find people, especially when it's dangerously cold outside.

Project Lifesaver is a tracking system that helps families and law enforcement keep track of people with certain disorders or diseases.

A tracking device is worn by the user 24 hours a day, which emits a single allowing authorities to track their every move in case they go missing.

To learn more about the potentially life-saving device, visit projectlifesaver.org.

