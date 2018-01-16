Va. Beach girl hands out 'Poo-nicorns' to raise IBS, arthritis awareness

(Photo: Anastacia Wartmann)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --At just 12 years old, Anastacia Wartmann has IBS and arthritis and now she has decided to raise awareness of her condition.

Anastacia gave her first Poo-nicorn Droplings in September when she raced in the Camp Lejune Marine Corps 1/2 in North Carolina.

What are Poo-nicorns? Imagine a stuffed today that's a mix between the poo emoji and rainbow unicorns.

After she saw the response she got, she decided to give them to as many people as possible.

"I can be sad about it or I can just be happy. Poo-nicorns help me do that," said Anastacia.

Anastacia attached notes to each of the toys. The notes can be difficult to write with her arthritis, but the 12-year-old says she is motivated by the smiles she gets from runners.

