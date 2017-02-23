Va. Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad to host 41st Annual Oyster Roast

(Photo: Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is gearing up for their largest fundraiser of the year- the 41st Annual Oyster Roast.

VBVRS is considered by many one of the largest volunteer-based EMS systems in the country. The team depends on donations to continue to offer free pre-hospital care and response to 911 calls.

Their biggest fundraiser, the Oyster Roast, is set for Sunday, March 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Along with delicious oysters (raw, roasted and fried), the public will get to enjoy craft and domestic beer, as well as wine.

For non-seafood lovers, Beach Bully BBQ will be on site with friend chicken and sides.

The public will also get a chance to explore rescue squad vehicles and equipment.

Sponsorship tickets and individual tickets are available here.

