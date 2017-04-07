Victory Family YMCA will host 3rd Annual 10K run

(Photo: Victory Family YMCA)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- The Victory Family YMCA will host it's 3rd Annual 10K run and walk and one mile Family Fun Run and walk on April 15.

The scenic race begins at 8:30 a.m. on the Waterfront of historic Yorktown.

The race proceeds by Cornwallis Cave, the Yorktown Victory Monument, through Yorktown Battlefield on the Historical Tour Road, down Surrender Road and returns to the Waterfront.

