Winter Wonderland Gala combats human trafficking in Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Enjoy a magical evening at the 'Winter Wonderland' gala while helping ensure the continued success of one of the few trauma informed safe house programs in the country for female sex trafficked survivors.

Latisha's House Foundation, a Hampton Roads based non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and restoring victims of sex trafficking is hosting the gala at the Two Rivers Country Club in Williamsburg.

The event is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on January 27.

Latisha's House provides 24-hour care including housing, food, clothing, trauma-informed counseling, medical and psychiatric attention, life skills, therapeutic yoga, art and flower therapy, GED tutoring, college tuition assistance and vocational training.

In 2016, the gala helped raise more than $70,000 for the organization.

Click here for more information.

