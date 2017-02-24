World renowned floral arranger to host classes at Chrysler Museum

(Photo: Chrysler Museum of Art)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Nicky Markslag, a world renowned floral designer, will host a week of demonstrations and hands-on workshops at the Chrysler Museum of Art.

Markslag is visiting from Holland, where she works at the famous Keukenhof Gardens.

The workshops in Norfolk will be held daily starting Monday, February 27 to Thursday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Markslag will teach students how to mix contemporary and traditional designs and techniques.

The costs per class is $125 for members and $150 for all others. The cost includes containers and exquisite flowers flown in daily. Although students will need to bring their favorite clippers.

Click here to see what classes are available and to register.

