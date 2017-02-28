Upside down billboards create stir

(Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- New billboards pop up every day across Hampton Roads, all made to catch people's eyes. One local business went for an unusual approach to get some extra attention.

A Step in Time Chimney Sweeps decided to turn some of its billboards upside down.

"You name it, I'll try it. It's like a mad scientist, trying to find out what's effective advertising," said owner Ray Gessner.

Gessner said he has 100 signs up across Hampton Roads, 50 of which are upside down.

The head-turning signage has garnered the disapproval of at least one city official.

Newport News Vice Mayor Tina Vick said the two signs she saw are located in places the city is trying to turn around.

"I felt like, 'Is this company making a mockery of this community thinking they can put an upside down sign in this area, because nobody cares or nobody will notice?'" she asked.

Gessner said there were a few complaints.

"Other people have called -- only a small percentage -- probably two percent. It's one out of 50 people who have called and they would say, 'Hey, you're an idiot. Turn your billboards right side up," he said.

So that's exactly what he did. He told the advertiser to "fix" the signs in Newport News.

"Please forgive me if I've offended. I mean, anybody there at all ... it was just to do something wild and crazy," said Gessner.

Vick told 13News Now that she appreciates Gessner listening to her concerns.

"I know that A Step in Time has a business license in Newport News and we pay them taxes, so we're just trying to help everybody in all the communities," added Gessner.

