AAA's annual child safety seat round up

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Parents, you always want to make sure your children are safe, especially while in the car.

Many people don't realize that using old or damaged child car seats can be extremely dangerous. That's where AAA's annual "Safety Seat Round Up" comes in, to raise awareness and get old seats out of circulation.

For the month of February, "old, used, borrowed and/or abused" child safety seats will be collected and put out of circulation. AAA also uses the event to educated parents about the possible dangers of using car seats that are more than six years old, have been purchased from thrift stores or yard sales, have parts missing, or have been recalled.

Walmart will be providing a $5 Walmart gift card for each seat (maximum 2 per person) turned in. Safety seats can be dropped off at the following locations February 1–28, 2017.

Any AAA Tidewater Virginia branch location (Check www.AAA.com for locations)

Hampton Roads Walmart locations (excluding Williamsburg, North Main Street in Suffolk, and Gloucester)

