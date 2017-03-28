Chip credit cards still not perfect, experts say

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - As banks and credit institutions continue to install chips onto their cards, transaction issues still remain.

Whether it is faulty chips or chip readers, credit card experts say the new technology still faces problems.

For example, on a daily basis, cashier Terrance Bunton said his customers can experience chip card issues "more than 10 times a day."

Credit card experts say sometimes it is the chip itself that is faulty. Other times, it is the transaction machine with issues.

I personally have experienced problems with my chip on my Bank of America debit card.

At any retailer, when I pay for an item, a "card read failure" message appears.

So, I am prompted to try again.

On the third try, I'm asked to swipe my card and the payment goes through.

I called Bank of America, and a representative told me my chip was probably damaged.

So, the bank ordered a new card for me, waived the $5 fee and told me I would have to change my payment information on any recurring payments I might have because I will have a new card.

"It's important to remember that these chips are little pieces of technology," said Matt Schulz, a senior analyst with Austin-based company CreditCards.com. "Every piece of technology can go wrong or fail and sometimes needs to be replaced."

He said if you are facing issues with your chip card when you pay to "take the time, call the 1-800 number on the back of your card and get that replaced as soon as you can."

But if the chip on your card is only failing at one particular business...

"If it's somewhere that you go all the time, it may be worth asking somebody at that retailer to see if any folks have had that similar issue," said Schulz.

Creditcard.com said despite the transaction issues, chip cards are still safer and encrypt information better than the magnetic strips.

© 2017 KVUE-TV