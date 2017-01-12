EPA accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating emissions laws like Volkswagen

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group sign at the Chrysler Group headquarters May 6, 2014 in Auburn Hills, Mich. (Photo: Bill Pugliano, Getty Images)

U.S. regulators accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of violating emissions standards in diesel vehicles in an alleged scheme that bears similarity to the scandal that engulfed Volkswagen Group and cost the German automaker billions of dollars.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that Fiat Chrysler installed software on more than 100,000 vehicles to cheat emissions standards.

Fiat Chrysler shares traded in New York plunged 10.4% at 10:37 a.m. to $9.94.

The EPA has the authority to fine automakers up to $37,500 per vehicle for violations of the Clean Air Act, meaning the scandal could cost the Italian-American more than $3.75 billion in civil penalties.

Volkswagen admitted to cheating emissions laws on more than half a million vehicles and has since agreed to criminal and civil settlements totaling nearly $22 billion. Six VW executives were charged Wednesday with allegedly weaving a conspiracy to dodge regulations while the company pled guilty to similar charges on a corporate level.

Spokespeople for the EPA and Fiat Chrysler did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

