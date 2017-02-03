Mickey Mouse nightlights recalled over fire hazard

Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlight (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

A recall has been issued for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Mickey Mouse night lights due to a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the recall involves the 'Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlight' with a Mickey Mouse face and red and white Santa hat filled with liquid and glitter.

The date code FAC # 019808-16150 is printed on the bottom rear of the nightlight. The UPC code, 400009489637, is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the product packaging.

There have been two reports of incident, including one electrical fire, according to the CPSC.

Anyone who may have bought the product should immediately stop using it and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. at 844-722-1444 for instructions on returning them for a full refund. Consumers can also visit www.disneyparks.com.

