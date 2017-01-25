Verizon launches Fios internet in parts of Hampton Roads

File photo taken in 2006 shows a sign on the side of the Verizon buildings in New York. (Photo: JUSTIN LANE, EPA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Verizon is launching Fios Instant Internet service in parts of Hampton Roads.

The company announced Wednesday, that service speeds will equal upload and download speeds of 750 Mbps.

Fios internet will be available in homes and businesses in Norfolk starting Jan. 25.

“No Internet service provider has come close to offering upload and download speeds like these at such a massive scale as Fios Instant Internet,” said Ken Dixon, president of Verizon’s consumer landline business. “Ever since we decided to build the nation’s largest 100 percent fiber-to-the-home network 14 years ago, we’ve been saying that it is a future-proof technology. The future is now here with Fios Instant Internet.”

