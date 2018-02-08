How to get Cuisinart for under $60 today

CLEVELAND, OH - Do you know how difficult it is for a store to sell a knife set the week of Valentine's Day? With a week of romance and some fantastic frugality right around the corner, most people aren't exactly shopping for knives.



In my quest to save you cash, deals are all about timing and one major coupon link is now tied to Cuisinart.



If you are simply looking for one of the best knife sets money can buy, one bargain under $60 is worth a look today. While I'm sure the brand needs no introduction, I want to highlight the safety in addition to the savings.



Injuries that result from dull knives (NOT sharp knives) are a leading cause of emergency room visits. My wife is an emergency room doctor and can attest to this. Dull knives lead to imprecise slicing and unfortunate slip-ups.



Click the play button to hear award-winning Chef Binks explain why the deal I found is his favorite knife set.



Set includes: 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Bread Knife, 5" Santoku Knife, 5.5" Serrated Utility Knife, 3.5" Santoku Knife, 3.5" Paring Knife, Sharpening Steel, six (6) 4.5" Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, and a Wooden Block.



- Knife set designed with stability and lifetime quality in mind

- Superior high carbon stainless steel blades for accuracy and precision

- Designed with control, stability and safety in mind

- The top complete knife set we've tested to date

- Ideal for any kitchen (from a beginner cook to experienced chef)

- Lowest recorded price ever for a Cuisinart knife set



$80 Off Cuisinart Classic Triple Rivet 15 Piece Knife & Cutlery Block Set + Free Shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $59.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

