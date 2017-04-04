Can this $25 lamp fight allergies and purify the air?

CLEVELAND, OH - Imagine a $25 lamp that could improve the air you breathe and help you feel more refreshed when you wake up every day. Holistic health experts swear by it and today, I present the savings.



Look them up: Himalayan Salt Lamps emit negative ions that help you sleep better, breathe better and fight allergens. Some people swear by the benefits, other think it's bogus - but many will agree, the lamp looks great!



Did it work for me? To be 100% honest, I'm not sure but hundreds of thousands of people will tell you it has impacted them and the air they breathe. While I loved testing this and I am breathing better and sleeping better, that could be thanks to the pillow deal I found last week.



Himalayan Salt Lamps are trending and in a preview piece I did on Facebook Live yesterday, one of our viewers told me this "changed his roommate's life." While I can't say it's done the same for me, if it helps, it's a great looking lamp, it creates ambiance and it is an awesome gift.



Read the reviews and learn more about Salt Lamps.



- Pink salt lamps emit negative ions that fight radiation

- Put it on your night stand and naturally ionize your air to feel better when you wake up

- Allows you to breathe better while lamp fights allergens

- Salt rocks selected from the Himalayan mountains

- Touch controlled lamp

- 1 year warranty, lowest recorded price, top ratings

- Comes with two replacement bulbs and gift box

- Completely silent operation

- UL Certified

- FCC, CE and RoHS approved

- Can be plugged into wall and also comes with USB adapter



$15 Off Levoit Himalayan Salt Lamp + 2 Extra Bulbs + Gift Box + Prime Shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $24.99

***Despite a lot of stock to the trendiness of this product, it will sell out very quickly!



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

