Your own personal movie theater for $70

CLEVELAND, OH - In our continued quest to save you as much time and money as humanly possible, a steal just in time for Spring Break, movie night or the ultimate upgrade to your man cave / woman cave.



If a 70" TV is out of budget, consider an almost palm size LED projector with superb streaming capabilities, tremendous speakers and a way to turn any wall into a movie theater!



At 1200 Lumes, the iClever LED projector is small on size, big on savings and strong on performance. It brings the following features to any home:



- Great for outdoor movie nights

- Ideal for kids entertainment

- Project slideshows, stream movies or watch your favorite team on a giant wall

- Connect your Xbox, Playstation, PC, Laptop or a TV set box in seconds

- Maximum optical resolution

- Lowest recorded price

- 1080p - which is big considering many competing units are barely 720



$30 Off iClever Portable Streaming & Gaming LED Projector + Free Shipping

Was: $100.00

Now: $69.99

***Full review and un-boxing right here



Looking for a great projector screen deal - CLICK HERE



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

