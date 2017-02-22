How to save $8.62 from your Amazon order today

Amazon has been ranked the top company in a corporate reputation ranking poll, and to celebrate, it's offering savings to thank customers.

The online retailer scored 86.27 in a Harris Poll that surveyed more than 23,000 people. That score is a record-high for the poll, which has been conducted for 18 years.

Wednesday, enter the code BIGTHANKS at checkout, and you'll save $8.62 off your order of $50 or more.

This is the second consecutive year that Amazon has ranked number one on the poll, and it has ranked in the top 10 for nine straight years.

Amazon ranked "excellent" in all six areas of the poll-- emotional appeal, workplace environment, products and services, financial performance, vision and leadership, and social responsibility.

