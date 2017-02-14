Marriage Money Matters: Combining Your Finances

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
ODU police investigating sexual assault
-
Dam officials look to repair emergency spillway at Oroville Dam
-
Pwner of illegal hog farm guilty of cruelty
-
Saying goodbye to 13News Now's Velma Scaife
-
Mom claims substitute teacher hurt daughter
-
Two motorcyclists medevaced to hospital
-
WVEC Live Video
-
Firefighter shortage concerns
More Stories
-
Police identify driver accused of leading deputy on…Feb 13, 2017, 9:14 p.m.
-
Time almost up to apply for VDOT Toll Relief ProgramFeb 14, 2017, 7:50 a.m.
-
Seasonably cool week aheadFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.