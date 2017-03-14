WVEC
More than $14 million in unclaimed tax returns

The Associated Press , WVEC 8:31 AM. EDT March 14, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - More than 100,000 Virginia taxpayers who had state refunds loaded onto debit cards haven't collected their money.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the taxpayers never activated their cards and $14 million is sitting at Virginia Department of the Treasury as unclaimed property.

The state issued debit cards for tax refunds from 2012 to 2014. The program was ended amid complaints that the debit cards led to unfair fees and were confusing to users.

Virginians can go to vamoneysearch.org to claim refunds from inactivated debit cards.

