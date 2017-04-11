Virginia Natural Gas applies to raise rates

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Gas prices at your home may soon be going up, if Virginia Natural Gas gets it's way.
According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the company filed an application to raise its rates late last month, but still needs approval from the State Corporation Commission.
It would raise prices by nearly $100 a year, or about $8 per bill.
If the measure is approved, you'll start seeing the increase this September.
