Virginia Natural Gas applies to raise rates

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Gas prices at your home may soon be going up, if Virginia Natural Gas gets it's way.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the company filed an application to raise its rates late last month, but still needs approval from the State Corporation Commission.

It would raise prices by nearly $100 a year, or about $8 per bill.

If the measure is approved, you'll start seeing the increase this September.

