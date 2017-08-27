WVEC
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside grocery store

Associated Press , WVEC 3:38 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A shooting outside a North Carolina grocery store has killed a man and injured a woman.

Fayetteville police say 20-year-old Nisier Nuriddin was fatally shot in the parking lot of Carlie C's about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He died at a local hospital. Twenty-year-old Tontaria Lunsford was also shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the shooter.

The department is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

