1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside grocery store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A shooting outside a North Carolina grocery store has killed a man and injured a woman.
Fayetteville police say 20-year-old Nisier Nuriddin was fatally shot in the parking lot of Carlie C's about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He died at a local hospital. Twenty-year-old Tontaria Lunsford was also shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for the shooter.
The department is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs