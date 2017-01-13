Close 100-year-old water line needs replacing 13News Now Niko Clemmons has the story WVEC 6:33 PM. EST January 13, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Man found dead in parked car Dog rescued in South Korea arrive at SPCA Barricade suspect surrenders peacefully Uber driver takes passengers on musical ride Person found shot in west Ghent Schools work to schedule snow make-up days More Stories Former Virginia lawmaker says he was beaten in… Jan 13, 2017, 5:51 p.m. Investigation into fatal police shooting of woman… Jan 13, 2017, 6:09 p.m. Chilly air returning Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.