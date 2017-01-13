100-year-old water line to be replaced in Smithfield

(Photo: 13News Now)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- Residents and business owners in the town of Smithfield are going to see detours in the coming weeks.



Crews are getting ready to replace a 100-year-old water line along historic Main street.



The project may cause temporary closure of the 100 and 200 blocks of Main Street this winter from Church Street to Institute Street.



Work is expected to begin this month and is forecast to be completed in 60 days.



The work zone will progress along the street in stages. Main Street will be repaved after the waterline project is completed.



Many business owners along main street are bracing for the potential impact to their business.



Shaen Goetsch and her husband just opened their business in November, Perfectly Natural Soap.



Inside, they sell hand-made soaps and bath and body products.



“We've been building a customer base here and fell in love with the town,” Goetsch says.



Although business may slow down over the next several months, Goetsch is glad that crews are doing the work now, ahead of a busy tourism season.



“It's definitely going to impact businesses,” Goetsch says. “But we're fairly confident our loyal customers will keep us floating through that time.”



The public briefing on the project to replace and upgrade Smithfield's 100-year old water line on Main Street has been rescheduled to Wednesday, January 25, at 9 a.m. due to recent rains and the winter storm.



The briefing will be held at Smithfield Center.

(© 2017 WVEC)