$12.5M hotel planned for Peninsula Town Center

Peninsula Town Center in Hampton (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A $12.5 million hotel is planned for the Peninsula Town Center.

The proposed hotel would be located at the old Macy's store site.

The Economic Development Authority has agreed to give a number of economic incentives to the developer.

"We are excited to further develop and enhance Peninsula Town Center," said the developer in a statement. "The new hotel will provide both business and leisure travelers market-leading accommodations in a convenient location new I-64. Guests will enjoy dining, shopping, and entertainment all within a short walking distance of the hotel."

City Council will meet with T. Peninsula Hotel Va. LLC Wednesday. Council still needs to approve of the terms and cooperation agreement.

"We think this will be a tremendous enhancement to Peninsula Town Center as well as a benefit to the convention center," said EDA Chairwoman Eleanor Brown. "It will be an asset to all of Hampton."

The EDA will provide many incentives to the developer if they meet timeline, investment, and quality goals for the hotel. Those incentives include:

A $1.2 million performance grant at opening.

A grant of $800,000, over ten years, which would rebate a portion of the hotel's taxes.

Help obtaining additional financing under the state's Tourism Development Financing Program.

