13 taken to hospital, two buses involved in an accident in Va Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two buses were involved in an accident early Thursday morning.

At 7 a.m. on Princess Anne Road two buses were making a left turn onto Concert Drive. The one bus bumped into the other.

One bus was empty, and the other had students on board. According to police, there was very minor damage, and the buses continues to their destinations.

There were reports of students complaining of minor injures. Thirteen students have been taken to the hopsital as a precatution to be evaluated.

Police were not sure how many students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

No further information was released.

