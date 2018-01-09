15 to be enshrined into North Carolina sports hall

(Photo: North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The N.C. Sports Hall of Fame says the 2018 class of inductees has 15 new members who will be enshrined in May.



Among the 15 announced on Tuesday are MLB umpire Joe West, former major league pitcher Scott Bankhead, former Duke wide receiver Wes Chesson and veteran HBCU coach and administrator Bill Hayes.



Also included in this year's class are former LPGA golfer Donna Andrews, Olympic speed skater Joey Cheek, and long-time high school coaches Paul Jones and Jack Holley. Both Jones and Holley are being posthumously inducted.



Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin and Charlotte Hornets president and chief operating officer Fred Whitefield are going in as well.



A news release from the hall said the annual induction banquet is scheduled for May 4 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

