16 from North Carolina win big Powerball prizes

Associated Press , WVEC 7:38 AM. EDT August 25, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A grandmother using family birthdays was one of 16 North Carolina Powerball winners who earned significant prizes.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Thursday that those big prizes ranged from $50,000 to $1 million.

A hospital worker in Massachusetts claimed the top overall prize of more than $758 million.

Barbara Graves of Goldston, North Carolina, won $200,000 on Powerball by playing a combination of family members' birthdays including her granddaughter's.

According to a state lottery news release, Graves watched the drawing live on television and started shaking and crying when she won. She says she plans to buy a new car.

© 2017 Associated Press


