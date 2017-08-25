16 from North Carolina win big Powerball prizes

Powerball tickets. (Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A grandmother using family birthdays was one of 16 North Carolina Powerball winners who earned significant prizes.



The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Thursday that those big prizes ranged from $50,000 to $1 million.



A hospital worker in Massachusetts claimed the top overall prize of more than $758 million.



Barbara Graves of Goldston, North Carolina, won $200,000 on Powerball by playing a combination of family members' birthdays including her granddaughter's.



According to a state lottery news release, Graves watched the drawing live on television and started shaking and crying when she won. She says she plans to buy a new car.

