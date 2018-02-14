18 school shooting incidents have occurred in the U.S. so far in 2018

A month and a half into 2018 and there have already been 13 school shootings across the United States.

Since 2013, there have been nearly 300 school shootings in the U.S. — that's an average of about one a week, according to gun control advocacy organization Everytown For Gun Safety.

Not all shootings on school campuses have resulted in death.

Most recently, in Feb. 14, 2018, multiple fatalities have been reported at a school in Parkland, Florida after reports of the school going on lockdown. It is not clear how many were hurt or killed yet in that shooting, but the number may be as high as 50 hurt. The suspect is reportedly in custody.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, a 15-year-old student at a rural Kentucky high school went on a shooting rampage, leaving two teens dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Sadly, this deadly tragedy happened just one day after a 16-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old girl in the cafeteria of their Italy, Texas high school. On Tuesday, the same day as the Texas shooting, a person driving by a high school in New Orleans shot into a group of students in the parking lot.

Not all shootings that have happened this year are related to an active shooter situation.

Here is a list of the school shootings that have happened in 2018:

Feb. 14: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla,

A shooter reportedly injured about 20 people - but that number may rise to 50 - according to fire chief Dan Brooker.

Feb. 8: Metropolitan High School in New York

A 17-year-old is in custody after firing a gun at the school in the Bronx. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 6: Oxon Hill High School, Oxon Hill, Md.

Two teens were charged after a 17-year-old high school student got into an SUV with others inside outside the school. The victim was later released from the hospital. Authorities said they believe the shooting was part of a robbery attempt.

Feb. 5: Harmony Learning Center, Maplewood, Minn.

No one was injured in this shooting after a third-grader reportedly fired a school liaison officer's gun. The officer was reportedly on a bench talking with students when the third-grader pressed the trigger of the holstered weapon.

Feb. 1: Salvador B. Castro Middle School in Los Angeles

A female student opened fire striking a 15-year-old boy in the head and a 15-year-old girl in the wrist. Three others, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Jan. 31: Lincoln High School in Philadephia

A man was killed after a shooting outside a basketball game at Lincoln High School. The 32-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and died shortly thereafter.

Jan. 27: Dearborn High School in Dearborn, Mich.

Someone fired shots from a car outside a basketball game at the school but no one was injured. The shooting happened after two students from a different school got into a fight and a school official tried to break them up. While that was going on, a car pulled up and fired shots.

Jan. 25: Murphy High School in Mobile, Ala.

A shot was fired by a student but no one was injured. The student who brought the gun to campus is facing charges.

Jan. 23: Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky.

A 16-year-old boy opened fire on campus, killing two and injuring 18 others.

Jan. 22: Italy High School in Italy, Texas

A 16-year-old boy shot and injured a 15-year-old girl with a semi-automatic handgun in the school cafeteria. He was taken into custody after the incident.

Jan. 22: NET Charter High School in New Orleans, La.

An unidentified person pulled up in a truck and shot into a group of students standing outside the school during lunchtime. One teenager was sent to the hospital with a superficial injury.

Jan. 20: Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.

A North Carolina football player from Winston-Salem State University was shot to death while at an event at Wake Forest University.

Jan. 15: Wiley College in Marshall, Texas

Police believe two suspects in a car exchanged gunfire with a person in a dormitory parking lot. No injuries were reported, but a bullet entered a dorm room during the incident.

Jan. 10: Grayson College in Denison, Texas

A criminal justice student fired a bullet through a wall after mistaking the firearm for a training gun. No one was injured.

Jan. 10: California State University in San Bernardino, Calif.

A gun was fired on campus, however, no injuries reported.

Jan. 9: Coronado Elementary School in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school bathroom.

Jan. 6: School bus in Forest City, Iowa

A 32-year-old man was arrested after firing a pellet gun into a school bus. No children were injured, but a window on the bus was shattered.

Jan. 4: New Start High School in Burien, Wash.

Shots were fired from outside the school into the school's administration office, but no one was injured.

Jan. 3: East Olive Elementary School in St. John's Mich.

A 31-year-old man shot and killed himself in the school parking lot after hours of negotiation with police. The man called authorities, said he was suicidal and had a handgun.

