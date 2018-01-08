2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Virginia Beach shooting; police investigate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police are investigating a homicide where two people are dead and one is hospitalized Monday.

The incident took place on the 1400 block of Gate Tree Court. According to dispatch, they received a call about the incident around 5 p.m.

The individual hospitalized has life-threatening injuries.

One person has been detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made. The entire Ocean Gate apartment complex has been blocked off while authorities investigate.

No additional information is available at this time. Stick with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 WVEC-TV