2 ECU fraternities closed after hazing, alcohol infractions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Two fraternities at East Carolina University have been closed by their national organizations following investigations into alcohol and hazing infractions.



Local media outlets report school officials announced Monday that Delta Chi National Fraternity will close its local chapter immediately for an indefinite period after an investigation that found actions by members constituted hazing and other violations of the fraternity's policies.



The school also said Tau Kappa Epsilon will close the Lambda Psi Chapter for four years.



The announcement follows the closure of ECU's Sigma Phi Epsilon in May for similar concerns and comes during ongoing scrutiny nationally of the Greek system prompted by hazing deaths and other incidents. Virginia Hardy, ECU vice chancellor for student affairs, said the school supports the decisions by the national organization.



