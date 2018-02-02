2 North Carolina groundhogs offer differing forecasts

Punxsutawney Phil is held up by his handler for the crowd to see during the ceremonies for Groundhog day on February 2, 2018 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Whether North Carolinians break out the spring wardrobe or keep the winter clothes handy depends on which groundhog they want to believe.



Handlers for Sir Walter Wally said Raleigh's groundhog didn't see his shadow on Friday despite sunny skies, meaning warm temperatures are around the corner.



To the west, Greta appeared at Chimney Rock and saw her shadow, which means heavy coats and gloves for the next six weeks.



Greta also tried to make a forecast for the Super Bowl, but while she seemed to lean toward the New England Patriots, it wasn't clear that she had turned down the offering of birdseed and corn representing the Philadelphia Eagles.



Meanwhile, the handlers of Punxsutawney Phil said he called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn.

