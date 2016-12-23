Cleveland police officer's 2-year-old dies after shooting self

CLEVELAND, OHIO - A 2-year-old boy has died after reportedly shooting himself at a Tremont home Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. at the 3800 block of Library Avenue. Police say preliminary investigation indicates that the child obtained his father's service weapon and shot himself. Neighbors say the boy's older brother was with him when the gun went off.

The child was taken to MetroHealth by EMS for surgery, where he succumbed to his injury.

The child is the son of a 54-year-old Cleveland police officer who was hired to the force in 1993.